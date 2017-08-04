Ohio Connections hosts information session

COLUMBUS

Ohio Connections Academy, a public e-school serving students in grades K-12 throughout Ohio, will host an information session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. , Aug. 8 at The Ursuline Center, 4280 Shields Road, Canfield.

These information sessions are designed to educate prospective parents and students about the virtual public school as well as answer questions about how the program works, the benefits to students and how to enroll. Enrollment for the 2017-18 academic year is currently open.

OCA delivers a personalized virtual public school education that combines state-certified teachers, a print-rich curriculum, technology tools and community experiences. Information sessions are scheduled throughout the state for families making enrollment decisions for the upcoming school year. For more information, visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com/Events.