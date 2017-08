WARREN — A trial date of Feb. 12, 2018 has been set for Jacob Larosa, 18, of Niles for the beating death of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro at her Niles home in March 2015.

Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court set the date after defense attorneys for Larosa today withdrew their request for a competence evaluation hearing. Larosa remains jailed in the county juvenile justice center.