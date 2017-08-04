Interim chancellor named for Pennsylvania university system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state-owned university system will soon have a new interim leader.

Today, the board of governors for the 14 schools announced Karen Whitney, president of Clarion University of Pennsylvania, will take over as interim chancellor Sept. 12.

Whitney will succeed Chancellor Frank Brogan, who is retiring. Brogan is leaving after a report this summer that was highly critical of the university system’s leadership and called for major changes.

The union representing faculty at the Pennsylvania State College and Universities issued a statement raising concerns about Whitney’s selection. The union says Clarion University has struggled under her leadership. But the union says it stands ready to work with her.

Whitney had planned to step down as Clarion president in 2018. But now she will leave that post in September.