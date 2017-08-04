GREATEST GOLFER ADULTS — Courses, long drive and scrambles

2017 ADULTS Dates:
— Miller Lite Greatest Scramble Championship, Monday, Aug. 14, 1 p.m. at Lake Club.
— Greatest Golfer Long Drive, Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. at Tippecanoe Country Club.
— Farmers National Bank Greatest Adults Championship, Aug. 18-20 at Mill Creek, Youngstown C.C., Tippecanoe C.C., Oak Tree G.C., Avalon Lakes and The Lake Club.
Mill Creek North, Aug. 18
8 a.m.-9:30: Men's Open and Ladies, Ladies 9+, Men’s 9-12 divisions
1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 9-12 and 17+ Handicap
Mill Creek South
8 a.m.-9:30: Seniors, Seniors 10+, Super Seniors, Men’s 5-8
1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 5-8 and Men’s 13-16 Handicaps
=========
Saturday, Aug. 19:
(The below assignments are projected based on past years’ enrollment. We will solidify the course lineup near Aug. 1 and change if registrations flood a certain division. But as of now, this lineup looks likely.)
Avalon — Men’s 5-8 and Super Seniors
Oak Tree — Men’s Open, Ladies
Tippecanoe— Men’s 13-16, Seniors Open, Sen 10+
Youngstown — Men’s 9-12, Men’s 17+
==
Sunday, Aug. 20
Championship Sunday
9 a.m. start
96 players from the whole field.
