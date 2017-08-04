JOBS
Former Ohio Sen. Harry Meshel talks about his life, politics, Aug. 19


Published: Fri, August 4, 2017 @ 5:12 p.m.

LIBERTY — Harry Meshel, a former Ohio Senate president and state Democratic Party chairman, will speak at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 about his life at the Kravitz’s Deli meeting room, 3135 Belmont Ave., as part of the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society’s community engagement program series.

Admission is $5 and light refreshments will be served.

Meshel will talk about growing up on Youngstown’s East Side, his wartime service and his life in politics. A question-and-answer period will follow.

