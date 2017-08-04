Flynn files new financial form reporting ties to data firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, disclosed a brief advisory role with a firm related to a controversial data analysis company that aided the Trump campaign, according to a filing Flynn submitted to the White House.

The disclosure of Flynn's link to Cambridge Analytica came in an amended public financial filing in which the retired U.S. Army lieutenant general also discloses income that includes payments from the Trump transition team. The filing was made public by the White House today in response to an Associated Press reporter's request.

The amended disclosure lists Flynn as an adviser to SCL Group, a Virginia-based company related to Cambridge Analytica, the data mining and analysis firm that worked with Trump's campaign.

A person close to Flynn told the AP that just before the end of the campaign, Flynn agreed to do consulting for the firm, but he never performed any work or accepted any payment as part of the agreement with SCL Group. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Thursday to describe details of the filing made to the White House.

The details of Flynn's role with SCL weren't fully laid out, the person said, noting that Flynn terminated his involvement shortly after Trump won the presidency.

Cambridge Analytica is backed by the family of Robert Mercer, a hedge fund manager who also supported the campaign and other conservative candidates and causes. Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon was a vice president of Cambridge Analytica before he joined the Trump campaign.

Media reports in Britain and some statements by leaders involved in the pro-Brexit campaign had linked Cambridge Analytica to the successful effort in 2016 to pull Britain out of the European Union. But the company said in a statement Friday that it did not work on the referendum campaign.