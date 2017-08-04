Fire put out at 87-story residential skyscraper in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Dubai reopened the streets around one of the world's tallest residential skyscrapers after firefighters put out a blaze that erupted early today in the high-rise, forcing residents to evacuate in the middle of the night and sending chunks of debris plummeting below.

No major injuries had been reported in the tower, located in an upscale waterfront district heavily populated by expatriates from around the world. A few people were treated for smoke inhalation, according to Dubai's Gulf News website.

Several residents said the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. at the 87-story Torch Tower – a more than 1,100-foot-tall residential building in Dubai's Marina district.

The tower has 676 apartments – 38 of which were burnt and destroyed by the fire, according to the official Dubai media office. Sixty-four floors of the facade of the building were also burnt, they said.

The same building had also caught fire just two-and-a-half years earlier.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but in the past, such infernos in Dubai have been linked to highly flammable building cladding – as was the devastating June tower fire in London that killed at least 80 people.

"You never think it's going to happen to you," said Alireza Aletomeh, a tower resident. "I had cash in there, furniture, paintings. ... Many things that are very valuable to me."

Aletomeh, a sales manager, said he moved to the Torch Tower just three months ago, snagging an apartment on the 54th floor of the luxury tower.