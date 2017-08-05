Community leader, activist Frank Watson dead at 92

YOUNGSTOWN

After a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, Frank Charles Watson – also known as “Dude” – died at age 92 Thursday at his Canfield home.

Watson, a lover and graduate of Youngstown State University, a philanthropist, family man and local leader, wore his hard-working demeanor and pride on his sleeve throughout his life.

Watson’s nickname, “Dude,” was coined from his daughter Ellen Tressel’s son, Eric.

“My son put that handle on him when he was 5, and it stuck ever since,” she said.

Ellen Tressel, wife of YSU President Jim Tressel, said Watson didn’t just wear his nickname with pride, but also his alma mater.

“He was always involved with YSU after he graduated,” said Jim Tressel. “To this day, he has a YSU flag flying in the driveway.”

Watson, originally from New York, graduated from Youngstown College in 1949 with a bachelor’s in engineering after serving in the Navy from 1943 through 1946 during World War II. He was president of Youngstown Welding and Engineering Co. from 1959 to 1988.

Watson was active in the community as a member and leader of several organizations.

In 1964, he became president of the Greater Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tom Humphries, president of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, referred to Watson as a true leader.

