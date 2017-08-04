Boil alert issued by Youngstown for areas in and near Austintown

YOUNGSTOWN — Residents on the city’s West Side and on the east side of Austintown are under a boil-water advisory after the city water department had low water pressure issues resulting from a power outage today. Customers affected are those east of Raccoon Road, north of New Road and west of Belle Vista Avenue.
Customers in the affected area are asked to boil their drinking and cooking water for about one minute before using it until further notice.
