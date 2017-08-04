4 women charged with gambling at Boardman venues

BOARDMAN

Four people were arrested Thursday as part of an investigation into illegal gambling at two township businesses, according to a township police report and information provided by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office.

Mandi Bero, 37, and Miracle Petrino, 46, both of Canfield, face charges in connection with an illegal gambling investigation at Lucky’s Internet Cafe on Boardman-Canfield Road, said Jill Del Greco, spokeswoman for the AG’s office. Bero and Petrino are charged with two counts each of gambling and one count each of operating a gambling house, according to court records.

Karen Maselli, 68, of Pittsburgh, and Dustee Tomaiko, 45, of Randolph, face charges in connection with an illegal gambling investigation at Play Skilz Arcade on Market Street, according to the AG’s office. According to court records, Maselli and Tomaiko are charged with four counts each of gambling and two counts each of operating a gambling house.

All of the listed charges are misdemeanors.

All four suspects appeared in Mahoning County Area Court on Thursday for arraignment, where they pleaded not guilty.

