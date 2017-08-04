JOBS
2 Ohio adults charged after children found in U-Haul truck


Published: Fri, August 4, 2017 @ 8:57 a.m.

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.

The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam, of Cleveland, were arrested Wednesday in Elyria, about 30 miles west of downtown Cleveland. Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother knew they were being transported in the U-Haul from Cleveland to Elyria.

Police say the children, who range in age from 2 to 15, were infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice. The 2-year-old was hospitalized for heat exhaustion. The other four children are now in foster care.

