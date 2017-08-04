2 from Canfield arrested in illegal gambling case

BOARDMAN — Four people were arrested Thursday as part of an investigation into illegal gambling at two township businesses, according to a township police report and information provided by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office.

Mandi Bero, 37, and Miracle Petrino, 46, both of Canfield, face charges in connection with an illegal gambling investigation at Lucky’s Internet Cafe on Boardman-Canfield Road, said Jill Del Greco, spokeswoman for the AG’s office.

Karen Maselli, 68, of Pittsburgh, and Dustee Tomaiko, 45, of Randolph, face charges in connection with an illegal gambling investigation at a Market Street arcade, according to the AG’s office.

The AG’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation began investigating the establishments at the request of township police, Del Greco said. Search warrants previously were executed at both locations.

Del Greco said she could not offer further comment on the case, as the investigation is ongoing.