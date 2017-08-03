JOBS
Youngstown police find three guns after drug raids


Published: Thu, August 3, 2017 @ 10:41 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving search warrants Wednesday investigating drug activity found three guns at two different homes.

About 6:45 p.m., members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found a .40-caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun, a bag of ammunition, two bags of suspected crack cocaine, a needle and 16 pills at a 2427 Shirley Road home.

Arrested there was Sequioua King, 29, of Ivanhoe Avenue, and Kareem James, 37, who lists the home as his address.

About 5:20 p.m. at a 483 W. Ravenwood Ave. home, police found a .38-caliber revolver, a marijuana grinder, a scale and a bag of pills.

Taken into custody there was Willie Stewart, 47, who lists the home as his address.

