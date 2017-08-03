Youngstown man faces charges after Boardman chase

BOARDMAN — A Youngstown man faces numerous charges after police said he led township officers on a chase Wednesday that ended on Youngstown's South Side.

According to a police report, an officer attempted to stop Jamal Wingo, 35, of Gluck Street about 11:15 p.m. on Market Street just north of Midlothian Boulevard after observing his vehicle had fictitious registration information and no rear-plate illumination.

The attempted traffic stop set off a chase down Judson, Firnley and Hylda avenues in which the officer reportedly saw Wingo throwing items out of his vehicle's window along the way.

During the chase, the officer reportedly saw people sitting on their front porches who "appeared to be cheering Wingo on as he fled the traffic stop."

At one point, Wingo jumped out of his car while it was still moving and fled on foot. The unoccupied vehicle smashed into a utility pole on Hylda.

The officer caught Wingo after a chase on foot.

Multiple township and Youngstown officers then arrived to assist. Police did not find any items along the path of the chase, but reportedly found contraband in Wingo's vehicle.

Police seized as evidence cellphones, 19.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a bag containing a "grayish granular substance," suboxone strips, suspected marijuana and $61 in cash.

Wingo faces numerous traffic charges related to the chase and possession of drugs. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.