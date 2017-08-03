Youngstown man credited with time served in assault case

YOUNGSTOWN — A Park Avenue man originally charged with felonious assault was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to time served after he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault.

Scott Suciu, 39, was sentenced by Judge John Durkin to eight months in the Mahoning County jail and given credit for time served. The sentence was recommended by defense attorneys and prosecutors.

Suciu had been accused of stabbing a man in the neck about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at a home in the 200 block of Park Avenue. Witnesses identified Suciu as the person who attacked the victim.

Assistant Prosecutor Mary Beth DiGravio told Judge Durkin one of the reasons for the amended charge is because the victim has since died of a drug overdose.

DiGravio said the victim had suffered a slight cut on his neck but had the cut been situated in a different location on his neck, he could have been seriously injured.

Suciu has been in the jail since he was arrested the day of the stabbing.