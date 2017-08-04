Wick Avenue improvement work ahead of schedule

YOUNGSTOWN

The Wick Avenue improvement project that has caused headaches along one of the city’s main corridors for the past 10-plus months should be finished by mid-September, a few weeks ahead of schedule.

“For a downtown project, it’s gone relatively smooth,” said Charles Shasho, the city’s deputy director of public works.

“We’ve come across some underground utilities that were not on the map or in places not shown on the map. There aren’t good records on them because of their age. Anytime you’re digging downtown, something like this is going to hold you up.”

But the project, which started in late September 2016 and was to take a year to complete, is a little ahead of schedule despite the utility issues, Shasho said.

The work is being done on Wick Avenue from Wood Street to McGuffey Road.

