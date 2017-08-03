JOBS
Warren man faces charges after threatening mother, brother


Published: Thu, August 3, 2017 @ 1:32 p.m.

WARREN — Police arrested a Linda Drive Northwest man Wednesday for discharging a firearm in city limits and two counts of aggravating menacing after reports said he threatened his mother and brother during a fight at his mother’s Parkman Road Southwest home.

Officers were called to the home about 5:15 p.m., where reports said a woman told them her son, Kenyon McGriff, 21, was fighting with her other son over a property dispute, threatened to kill both of them and fired three rounds in the air from a semiautomatic handgun.

Police did find three shell casings in front of the house, reports said.

McGriff was found walking in the 1100 block of Oak Street Southwest and taken into custody, reports said. Reports said police searched for a weapon but could not find one.

