US Sen. Sherrod Brown proposes bill to allow buy in to Medicare

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown today introduced a bill to allow Ohioans between the ages of 55 and 64 buy into Medicare.



“Giving people more quality choices at reasonable prices is something we can all agree on – that’s what letting Ohioans buy into Medicare is all about,” said Brown, a Cleveland Democrat. “This is a simple solution for folks who are 55 and can’t get healthcare through work, or those who are ready to retire but aren’t yet eligible for Medicare.”

Brown introduced the Medicare at 55 Act with seven other Democratic senators.

People in the 55-64 age group face unique health challenges and especially high health care costs, Brown said. The average person in this age group pays more than $1,200 in annual out-of-pocket costs and is at a greater risk of suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes or arthritis and medical emergencies such as heart attack and stroke, he said.

Under the Medicare at 55 Act, an individual between the ages of 55 and 64 who buys into Medicare would receive the same benefits and protections as an individual enrolled under Medicare parts A, B, and D.