US Marshals arrest man on warrant for robbery at Boardman grocery store

BOARDMAN — U.S. Marshals arrested Ronald Wolfe, 52, of Shadyside Drive today on a robbery warrant related to an incident reported at Rulli Bros. market June 23.

According to a police report, officers were called to the South Avenue store in reference to a robbery. An employee reported he saw a man concealing several produce items while he left the store.

When the employee asked to see a receipt, the man reportedly continued to walk toward his vehicle, then grabbed a sheathed knife and brandished it at the employee. The man, later identified as Wolfe, then left the scene.

He took about $20 worth of food.

Wolfe was taken to the Mahoning County jail.