Union, feds at odds on countering surge in coal mine deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Deaths in U.S. coal mines this year have surged ahead of last year's, and federal safety officials say workers who are new to a mine have been especially vulnerable to fatal accidents.

But the nation's coal miner's union says the mine safety agency isn't taking the right approach to fixing the problem.

Ten coal miners have died on the job so far this year, compared to a record low of eight deaths last year.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration is responding to the uptick in deaths with a summer initiative, sending officials to observe and train miners new to a particular mine on safer working habits.

The push comes during a transition for the agency, amid signals from President Donald Trump that he intends to ease the industry's regulatory burden.

The miner's union, the United Mine Workers of America, says the agency initiative falls short. It notes federal inspectors who conduct such training visits are barred from punishing the mine if they spot any safety violations.

"To take away the inspector's right to issue a violation takes away the one and only enforcement power the inspector and the agency has," union president Cecil Roberts wrote in a recent letter to the federal agency.

Patricia Silvey, a deputy assistant secretary at the Mine Safety and Health Administration, or MSHA, said eight of the coal miners who died this year had less than a year's experience at the mine where they worked.

"We found from the stats that category of miners were more prone to have an accident," Silvey said in an interview with The Associated Press before the 10th death occurred at a mine in Pennsylvania on July 25.