Trumbull commissioners ready to implement budget recommendations

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners told their budget review committee Thursday they are moving ahead with some of the panel’s 19 recommendations to shore up the county’s budget.

Both groups admit, however, that implementing changes will be a long and probably drawn-out process.

“We do know some of this will take a long time, but the majority (of the recommendations) should be implemented as soon as possible,” said Mike Matas, chairman of the volunteer committee. Matas, a Trumbull County resident, is budget director of Lake County.

Commissioners revealed that five of the recommendations have been introduced in collective bargaining with the county’s unions. These include wages and benefits, payments for unused sick and vacation time, and insurance payments.

“Due to collective bargaining law, we can’t do details while negotiations are going on,” said Richard Jackson, human resources director. Jackson would only confirm the recommendations have come up in negotiations, which he described as “lively.”

