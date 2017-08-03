Top Dem seeks documents from Flynn business partner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on a House oversight committee has asked a business partner of the Trump administration's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, for documents detailing Flynn's foreign contacts and security clearance, according to a letter released today.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said in a letter to businessman Bijan Kian he also wants Kian to produce documents relating to Flynn's travels and ties to foreign businesses. Cummings said Kian told military security clearance investigators in 2016 that Flynn had work relationships with foreign businesses. But Cummings has said that Flynn failed to report those ties.

Cummings' two-page letter provides new details about Flynn's possible legal vulnerability over his disclosures to the government after he was forced out of his post as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in August 2014. The letter also underscores Kian's importance in federal and congressional inquiries into Flynn, both because of his deep business ties to the retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and their years-long personal friendship.

Flynn's foreign connections are under scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees probing Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Separately, the Pentagon's inspector general is investigating foreign payments Flynn accepted, and the House oversight committee has been looking into Flynn's security clearance issued in early 2016.

Reached today, Kian's attorney, Robert Trout, declined to comment on the letter. Flynn attorney Robert Kelner also declined comment.

According to Cummings' letter, Flynn listed Kian in January 2016 as a personal reference on his application for a renewed security clearance, which would provide him with the ability to review classified material even though he was no longer with the military

In his interview with investigators, Kian said he had been friends with Flynn since 2008 and that he was aware of Flynn's business travels and contacts.