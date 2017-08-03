JOBS
Studies give different opinions on impact of GOP convention in Cleveland


Published: Thu, August 3, 2017 @ 2:44 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Economic impact studies sought by the host committee for last summer’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland have reached differing conclusions about how much the city and region gained in the short term.

Local organizers announced the findings at a news conference today in Cleveland.

They say Cleveland’s image received a long-term positive boost because the convention that nominated President Donald Trump went smoothly and was free of the chaos and problems some people predicted.

A study by Tourism Economics says 48,000 people visited Cleveland during the July 2016 convention, spending $110 million with a total economic impact of $188 million. Cleveland State University researchers say 44,000 people visited, spending $67 million with a total impact of $142 million.

Officials disagree with CSU’s numbers, saying Tourism Economics has studied previous conventions.

