Sexual products sales force gathers in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — Thousands of women are coming to Ohio to talk about sex.

And there will also be discussions on women’s health, running a small business, and social media marketing at the annual national training meeting for Pure Romance.

The Cincinnati-based company sells lingerie, sex toys, beauty products and other items meant to enhance relationships through in-home parties. It operates throughout the United States and in Canada, South Africa and Australia.

The company in its 24th year expects nearly 4,000 people to take part in the three-day conference that begins today.

Guest speakers include doctors, sex therapists and entrepreneurs including Pure Romance founder Patty Brisben. She started the company in 1993 in suburban Loveland, Ohio.

Privately held Pure Romance said sales topped $200 million in 2016.