Scott Bowden gets 3 years in overdose death of friend

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown man will serve three years in prison for providing his friend of 15 years with the fentanyl-laced heroin on which he fatally overdosed.

Scott Bowden, 32, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty today to trafficking in heroin and involuntary manslaughter for his role in the Dec. 14, 2016, death of Michael Vrable, 29, of Canfield.

Bowden told Judge John M. Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court he doesn’t know how he got to the point where his actions led to the death of a friend.

“I allowed my addiction to negatively influence my ability to make good decisions,” Bowden said. “I pray every day for forgiveness from God.”

Bowden also received a mandatory five years' probation upon release.

Judge Durkin had interacted with Vrable in the past. He was a graduate of Mahoning County Felony Drug Court, which Judge Durkin oversees. A relapse led to his overdose, prosecutors said.

“This is an epidemic affecting all of us,” Judge Durkin said.

