Salem man charged in ongoing sex crime investigations

Staff report
AUSTINTOWN
Police nabbed another person this week in a prostitution sting, a part of ongoing investigations into area sex crimes.
William Hill, 51, of East Third Street, Salem, was charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools Wednesday afternoon for answering a sex ad posted by police on a classifieds website.
A report states that police posted the ad, posing as a female sex worker, on Sunday. Hill answered on Tuesday via text message to a listed phone number.
