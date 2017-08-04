Salem man charged in ongoing sex crime investigations

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Police nabbed another person this week in a prostitution sting, a part of ongoing investigations into area sex crimes.

William Hill, 51, of East Third Street, Salem, was charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools Wednesday afternoon for answering a sex ad posted by police on a classifieds website.

A report states that police posted the ad, posing as a female sex worker, on Sunday. Hill answered on Tuesday via text message to a listed phone number.

