Police arrest woman who overdosed in vacant Boardman apartment

BOARDMAN — A woman who police said overdosed in a vacant apartment earlier this week was arrested Wednesday on warrants related to other incidents.

According to a police report, officers were sent Tuesday afternoon to Cook Avenue in reference to a woman who was not breathing. A man reported he had been walking through the parking lot of his apartment complex when he saw the woman lying in the bedroom of an apartment he knew was unoccupied.

He called 911 and emergency medical responders revived the woman, later identified as Nichole McMurray, with Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. McMurray reportedly admitted she had snorted heroin.

After she was released from the hospital Wednesday, police arrested her on outstanding warrants out of Boardman and the Trumbull County Sheriff's office. She reportedly was wanted for failing to appear in court and for a theft charge.