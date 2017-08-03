Poland man pleads in vehicular homicide case

YOUNGSTOWN

A Poland man pleaded guilty to a count of vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated for his role in a fatal crash in Boardman last year.

Raymond Johnson Jr., 22, of Poland was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following the Aug. 6, 2016, accident that resulted in the death of his passenger, Jonathan Watters, 21, of Youngstown.

Prosecutors dismissed one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Johnson lost control while traveling north on Sheridan Road near Holbrooke Road at about 6:20 a.m. The car went off the right side of the road, over corrected and went off the left side and overturned. Watters was ejected from the vehicle, the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said at the time.