JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Poland man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide charge


Published: Thu, August 3, 2017 @ 3:01 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Poland man pleaded guilty today to a count of vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated for his role in a fatal crash in Boardman last year.

Raymond Johnson Jr., 22, of Poland was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after the Aug. 6, 2016, accident that resulted in the death of his passenger, Jonathan Watters, 21, of Youngstown.

Prosecutors dismissed one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Johnson lost control while traveling north on Sheridan Road near Holbrooke Road at about 6:20 a.m. The car went off the right side of the road, over corrected and went off the left side and overturned. Watters was ejected from the vehicle, the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said at the time.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes