JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio police: Baby delivered safely after pregnant teen shot


Published: Thu, August 3, 2017 @ 11:34 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police in Ohio say a baby was delivered safely after a pregnant teen was accidentally shot in the stomach.

Authorities say the 16-year-old was seven months pregnant when she was shot Wednesday morning in Columbus. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the baby was delivered.

Police say both the newborn and mother are expected to survive.

Investigators say the girl was shot by an 18-year-old man, who now faces a felony gun charge.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes