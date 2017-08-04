Looking for some fun with your dog? Try dock-diving this weekend

CANFIELD

Where conformation shows measure the physical characteristics, walk and attitude from the standards of a dog’s breed, dock diving instead measures how far a dog can jump into a pool of water.

For the third year, North America Diving Dogs set up a diving pool for pooches at the 26th annual Steel Valley Cluster at Canfield Fairgrounds. They are running the pool daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

NADD is the only dock diving company affiliated with the American Kennel Club.

“No dog competes against another dog,” said Steve Powell, a NADD portable diving pool judge.

Handlers run up and down a platform with their dog and throw a toy into the pool to make them leap. Judges stand in view of where the dog lands and record the jump.

Dock diving is split into two classes: lap and open. They’re each made of five divisions.

To qualify for a division, dogs must make five recorded leaps within the required distance.

“It’s a great way to get out and do something fun with your dog,” Powell said.

Any dog that can swim is able to try dock diving for $15 at the show.

