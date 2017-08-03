Liberty officials plan to repave Oriole-Roberts Roads

LIBERTY — Trustees voted today to repave Oriel Rogers Road this year instead of Keefer Road.

The township is also planning to resurface Parkwood Avenue, Liberty Street, Arms Drive and Upper Euclid Boulevard. The total cost is estimated at about $300,000.

Additionally, trustees set a 1 p.m. public hearing during the next regular meeting on Sept. 11 at the township building, 1315 Church Hill Hubbard Road. The hearing will concern the rehire of Patrick Ungaro as part-time township administrator, effective Oct. 3.

Ungaro retired from his full-time position as administrator June 1. Trustees had originally planned to rehire him effective Aug. 1, but the township did not advertise for a public hearing in time for that date.

When he retired, Ungaro was earning about $44,229 annually as a full-time employee. Trustees Jodi Stoyak and Stan Nudell plan to rehire him part time at a rate of $1,200 a month. Trustee Jason Rubin said he is opposed to retire-rehire practices involving government employees.

In other business, trustees voted 2-1 to hire Anthony Masello as a full-time road employee earning $12.56 hourly. Stoyak voted against his appointment, arguing the township should instead hire part-timers and spend more money directly on street paving.

Trustees had voted 2-1 last month to increase the number of full-time road employees from four to five.

“We need qualified employees,“ Nudell said. “I feel it’s something we need for the roads.”