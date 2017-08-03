It's nearly done: Wick Avenue project ahead of schedule

YOUNGSTOWN — The Wick Avenue improvement project, that has caused headaches along one of the city’s main corridors for the past 10-plus months, should be finished by mid-September, a few weeks ahead of schedule.

The work is being done on Wick Avenue from Wood Street to McGuffey Road.

The board of control approved $195,119 in increases today to the project for additional road improvements between Wood Street and Rayen Avenue and a change in the light poles on Wick Avenue. The total cost of the work is $4,402,890.

The project includes paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, new lighting, replacing a sewer line, replacing two waterlines with one, reducing the three-lane road to one in each direction with the middle being a turning lane, and new signs.

