Former aide gets jail time, probation for performing sex acts on student


Published: Thu, August 3, 2017 @ 11:16 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A former educational aide will serve 30 days in jail and then put on probation for two years for performing sexual acts with a student.

Christina Resek, 31, of Youngstown will serve the first 30 days in Mahoning County Jail.

Resek pleaded guilty to one felony count of gross sexual imposition.

Resek had pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual battery in June. Her defense lawyer and the county prosecutor's office chose to amend the original guilty plea to the lesser offense of gross sexual imposition.

Resek performed sexual acts on a male student while serving as an educational aide in an alternative-education program. The student was 17 and 18 when the offenses occurred between Nov. 1, 2015, and March 8, 2016.

The sexual activity occurred in Resek's car in various Boardman parking lots, investigators said. The court declared the acts were consensual.

Resek worked in the PACE program at Mahoning County High School overseen by the county educational service center. She was suspended immediately without pay when the allegations surfaced.

