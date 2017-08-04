Ex-educational aide gets 30 days for sex acts with student

YOUNGSTOWN

A former educational aide will serve 30 days in jail for performing sexual acts with a student.

Judge Lou A. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Thursday also placed Christina Resek, 31, of Youngstown, on two years’ probation after serving her time in the county jail. She is also required to register as a Tier I sex offender.

Resek performed sexual acts on a male student while serving as an education aide in an alternative-education program. The student was 17 and 18 when the offenses occurred between Nov. 1, 2015, and March 8, 2016, according to the indictment.

The sexual activity occurred in Resek’s car in various Boardman parking lots, investigators said.

Defense attorney Jay Macejko said his client did not set out on this path.

“She found herself in a situation where she was extremely overmatched,” he said.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.