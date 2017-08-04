JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ex-educational aide gets 30 days for sex acts with student


Published: Thu, August 3, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A former educational aide will serve 30 days in jail for performing sexual acts with a student.

Judge Lou A. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Thursday also placed Christina Resek, 31, of Youngstown, on two years’ probation after serving her time in the county jail. She is also required to register as a Tier I sex offender.

Resek performed sexual acts on a male student while serving as an education aide in an alternative-education program. The student was 17 and 18 when the offenses occurred between Nov. 1, 2015, and March 8, 2016, according to the indictment.

The sexual activity occurred in Resek’s car in various Boardman parking lots, investigators said.

Defense attorney Jay Macejko said his client did not set out on this path.

“She found herself in a situation where she was extremely overmatched,” he said.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes