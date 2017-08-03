Couple faces charges after suspected price changing at Walmart

BOARDMAN — Two people face felony theft charges after purportedly attempting to steal more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from Walmart by taking $1 price tags off of items in the store and putting them on the more expensive items they were attempting to steal.

Brandon Turjonis, 29, and Arcadia Aguilar, 26, both of New Springfield, are charged with one count each of felony-five theft for the incident reported at the Doral Drive store Wednesday.

Police were called to the store shortly before midnight, according to a report. A store employee told police she had observed the couple, who had two small children with them, walking through the store for more than two hours.

The employee also reportedly witnessed the couple removing the price tags from approximately 20 $1 foam pool noodles and then putting those price rages on items such as stereo equipment and wireless speakers. The couple then reportedly self-scanned a total of 43 items. They were stopped as they were exiting the store.

The price of the stolen merchandise totaled $1,759. All of it was recovered.

Turjonis and Aguilar were arrested without incident. The children were released to a family member.