Canfield man faces drunken-driving charge

CANFIELD — A township man will appear in Mahoning County Area Court on Aug. 22 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Timothy Vinopal, 58, of Leffingwell Road, pleaded not guilty to charges of operating a vehicle impaired and failure to control at his arraignment hearing Tuesday.

According to a report, police said he ran a stoplight and drove his vehicle through a yard, a chain-link fence and into the side of a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Vinopal reportedly traveled northbound through the state Route 446 and West Main Street intersection and veered off the road into a yard.

Witness accounts from the crash report said Vinopal was swerving over shoulder and double yellow lines in the road multiple times.

Police reportedly prepared an breath test, and Vinopal, while he was lying down behind the booking counter, reportedly said, "You know I'm drunk."

He was unable to complete both eye and balance intoxication tests, the report said.