Business owners value today's DOYO Live for ways to help bottom line

YOUNGSTOWN

Carmella Williams attended DOYO Live for the second year in a row to learn new ways to market her business and to network.

“It’s a great place to learn new, and sometimes common sense, things I don’t know about,” Williams said.

Williams is the owner of Carmella Marie, a local hair product company.

“I think [learning] the basic things helps my bottom line,” she said.

Small business and big business owners along with executives of major companies and others were in attendance at this year’s DOYO Live, a digital marketing and interactive design conference.

The house at Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business was full with more than 260 people there to learn new ways to develop content and deliver that content in a way that better connects with the audience.

“When it comes to an event like this we want to make sure that you walk away feeling like you learned something that you can implement in your business, you’ve connected and, first and foremost, just have a really great experience. I think if we do those things, which we have in the past and we are doing now, that leads to a very successful event,” said Dennis Schiraldi, founder of DOYO Live and the downtown firm, CYO Marketing.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.