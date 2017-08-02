JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Yes on Issue 2 campaign files elections commission complaint against opponent


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 5:08 p.m.

COLUMBUS — The campaign in support of a state ballot issue that seeks to reduce prescription drug prices today filed a complaint with the Ohio Elections Commission against the issue’s opposing campaign.

The complaint filed by the Yes on Issue 2 campaign demands the opposing campaign publicly disclose the names of its campaign donors.

“The complaint filed with the Ohio Elections Commission alleges that the opponents have failed to comply with state campaign finance disclosure laws, including failing to file a complete and accurate list of donors, the essence of such laws,” said Don McTigue, an election law attorney for the Issue 2 group, in a statement.

Issue 2, if approved by voters in the November election, would require state agencies to pay no more for prescription drugs than what the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pays for those drugs.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes