Yes on Issue 2 campaign files elections commission complaint against opponent

COLUMBUS — The campaign in support of a state ballot issue that seeks to reduce prescription drug prices today filed a complaint with the Ohio Elections Commission against the issue’s opposing campaign.

The complaint filed by the Yes on Issue 2 campaign demands the opposing campaign publicly disclose the names of its campaign donors.

“The complaint filed with the Ohio Elections Commission alleges that the opponents have failed to comply with state campaign finance disclosure laws, including failing to file a complete and accurate list of donors, the essence of such laws,” said Don McTigue, an election law attorney for the Issue 2 group, in a statement.

Issue 2, if approved by voters in the November election, would require state agencies to pay no more for prescription drugs than what the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pays for those drugs.