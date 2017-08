YOUNGSTOWN

West Side Cats, 2217 Mahoning Ave, will have a garage sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Many new items will be on sale. Kittens and older cats will be available for adoption. Open your heart and homes. All cats are spayed/neutered, have their shots and are chipped. For more information, call Marie at 330-519-5002.