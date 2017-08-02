JOBS
Trump joins GOP senators on immigration changes


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 12:56 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says proposed legislation to limit legal immigration would be the most significant change to the system in a half-century.

Trump said the measure would make the system more "merit based" for skilled English speakers. He says it would keep out people who will just end up collecting welfare. He provided no information to support his statement.

The legislation is sponsored by Republican Sens. David Purdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton at Arkansas. Both lawmakers joined Trump at the White House today, where the president publicly endorsed the bill. His involvement puts him at the center of efforts to overhaul the system of legal immigration.

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a hallmark of his administration.

