WARREN

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership’s GROW team have been identifying and exploring obstacles to food access and food security that face the residents of Warren, as part of a grant received last year through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Community Food Projects.

The GROW team will present the information gathered at two community meetings that will take place today from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the YWCA, 375 N. Park Ave. and from 4 to 5:30 p.m at the Raymond John Wean Foundation, 147 W. Market St.

Discussions will include the findings, to brainstorm action steps to address gaps found in the study and the implementation of a plan to make Warren’s local food system more equitable.