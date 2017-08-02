Shop worker stuck with needle while working on car

BOARDMAN

A service employee at a township car dealership reported finding suspected drug paraphernalia in a vehicle on which he was working.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Taylor Kia on Market Street about 10 a.m. Tuesday for a drug investigation.

There, the employee told police he was stuck with a hypodermic needle while he was removing a rear seat from the vehicle. The needle reportedly was underneath the seat.

The employee also reported finding a suspected crack pipe in the vehicle.

Police took the pipe and the syringe, which was filled with an unknown liquid, as evidence. The employee was advised to go to a hospital for evaluation.

The incident is under investigation.