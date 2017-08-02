JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Shop worker stuck with needle while working on car


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 12:41 p.m.

BOARDMAN

A service employee at a township car dealership reported finding suspected drug paraphernalia in a vehicle on which he was working. 

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Taylor Kia on Market Street about 10 a.m. Tuesday for a drug investigation. 

There, the employee told police he was stuck with a hypodermic needle while he was removing a rear seat from the vehicle. The needle reportedly was underneath the seat. 

The employee also reported finding a suspected crack pipe in the vehicle. 

Police took the pipe and the syringe, which was filled with an unknown liquid, as evidence. The employee was advised to go to a hospital for evaluation. 

The incident is under investigation. 

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes