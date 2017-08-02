UPDATE | PUCO OKs emergency charges for Youngstown Thermal customers

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Thermal customers are going to have higher bills.

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio commissioners approved its staff’s recommendation on surcharge rates for 45 customers at a hearing this afternoon.

The rates vary per customer. PUCO did not reveal the customers names.

In its report issued last week, the PUCO staff recommends the 45 unnamed customers be charged a minimum of $100 each.

The surcharges are necessary, PUCO said, to keep Youngstown Thermal payroll and employees’ health care expenses covered.

Youngstown Thermal told PUCO it needs about $199,000 every month to meet its essential expenses, including payroll.

“Without the emergency surcharge it could result in closure of its facilities and failure to deliver service,” PUCO Chairman Asim Z. Haque said during Wednesday’s hearing.

In today’s order, the PUCO also directed Youngstown Thermal to file final tariffs consistent with today’s order and to notify their customers of the changes to the tariff within 30 days. The tariffs shall be approved effective upon filing, subject to final review by the PUCO.

Customers can contact the PUCO call center at 800-686-7826 to learn specifically how their rates will be impacted.