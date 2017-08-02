Possible ride-share driver sought after Pa. abduction-robbery

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a driver who may work for a ride-sharing service after the reported abduction and robbery of a woman in the Philadelphia area.

Police in Upper Darby said the 31-year-old woman and her 21-year-old sister said they used the Lyft app to summon a ride in Philadelphia about 4 a.m. today. They stopped at an Upper Darby gas station after the driver said he needed water for medication, but the younger sister said the car was gone when she emerged.

Superintendent Michael Chitwood said older sister called police shortly before 5 a.m. and said the man had driven her to northwest Philadelphia, demanded money and valuables, and fled after taking her phone and a credit/debit card.

A Lyft representative didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.