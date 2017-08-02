LIBERTY — Police found a woman's body in a pond this morning after what appeared to be a tractor accident.

Officers responded to a call about 8 a.m. to a pond at a residence on the 1300 block of Shannon Road.

Township Police Chief Richard Tisone said he believed the woman was cutting grass while riding a tractor when the tractor fell into the pond.

"It appears to be a most unfortunate accident," Tisone said.

Police have not yet released the woman's name, pending notification of family.