JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: Woman found in Liberty pond victim of mowing accident


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 9:51 a.m.

LIBERTY — Police found a woman's body in a pond this morning after what appeared to be a tractor accident.

Officers responded to a call about 8 a.m. to a pond at a residence on the 1300 block of Shannon Road.

Township Police Chief Richard Tisone said he believed the woman was cutting grass while riding a tractor when the tractor fell into the pond.

"It appears to be a most unfortunate accident," Tisone said.

Police have not yet released the woman's name, pending notification of family.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes