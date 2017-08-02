JOBS
Parts of Federal, Market streets downtown to close for 3 weeks


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Sections of two of downtown’s busiest streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday to about Aug. 26 for resurfacing work.

The streets are Federal Street between Phelps and Walnut streets, and Market Street from Front to Commerce streets.

Detour signs will be posted during the work.

There were discussions about reopening the roads between the milling and the paving phases of the project, but it was decided it would be easier and quicker to keep the roads closed the entire time, said Charles Shasho, the city’s deputy director of public works.

Read more about the closures in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

