JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio mortuary shut down after inspection finds mold, maggots


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 9:14 a.m.

CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots.

The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle.

The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arrival, he noted a slight odor of decomposition coming from a garage door that was slightly ajar.

Inside he found two coolers not functioning. The board’s report says seven bodies were not embalmed and not refrigerated properly. One had been at the facility since February.

The mortuary did not respond to a request for comment.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes