Ohio man charged in 2 fires that killed 9 pleads not guilty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man indicted on aggravated murder charges for two fires on the same street that killed nine people has pleaded not guilty.

Stanley Ford, 58, of Akron, appeared for an arraignment hearing today in Akron. His $7 million bond was continued.

Ford is charged in a May 15 fire that killed two adults and five children. He's also charged in an April 2016 fire that killed 66-year-old Lindell Lewis and 65-year-old Gloria Hart.

Those killed in May were 35-year-old Dennis Huggins, his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, and five children: 14-year-old Jered Boggs, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins and 16-month-old Cameron Huggins.

Authorities have not released a possible motive. The fires were within a block of Ford's house.