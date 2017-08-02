NILES

The annual Niles Historical Society Heritage Day will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ward-Thomas Museum, 503 Brown St. The theme is “Remembering our Past, Living in the Present, Embracing our Future.” The day will feature displays and demonstrations by crafters, vendors and artisans, including the Dragon Guild. Local artist Rick Muccio will draw caricatures. Historical books and items will be available for viewing and purchase. There will be tours of the Ward-Thomas House. There is no cost.