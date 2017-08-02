JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Niles Heritage Day at Ward-Thomas Museum is Saturday


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 8:23 a.m.

NILES

The annual Niles Historical Society Heritage Day will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ward-Thomas Museum, 503 Brown St. The theme is “Remembering our Past, Living in the Present, Embracing our Future.” The day will feature displays and demonstrations by crafters, vendors and artisans, including the Dragon Guild. Local artist Rick Muccio will draw caricatures. Historical books and items will be available for viewing and purchase. There will be tours of the Ward-Thomas House. There is no cost.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes